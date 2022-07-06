42nd Street

Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre 620 Millwood Avenue, Virginia 22601

This backstage story of an understudy determined to be a star features memorable tunes from the great American songbook such as “We’re in the Money” and “The Lullaby of Broadway.” With some of the greatest show-stopping production numbers that the world has ever known, it promises to be a feast for the eyes and ears. Have you ever tried to frown while watching a few dozen people tap dance? It’s impossible!

Theater & Dance
