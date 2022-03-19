41st Annual Rappahannock River Waterfowl Show

The Rappahannock River Waterfowl is a celebration of wildfowl art I'm its many forms. Artists and carvers from 6 states will have original paintings, decorative carvings, working decoys, photography, and bronze sculpture for sale. Each visitor to the show will receive a color print by our artist of the year, Wayne Martin of Suffolk. A decoy contest will be held on Saturday, March 19. The show is sponsored by the White Stone Volunteer Fire Department. Admission is $8.00 and is good for both days. Lunch is available. There is a Paint-a-Duck area for children 5 and up. The shows hours are 10 to 5 on Saturday and 10 to 4 on Sunday.

