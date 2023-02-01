Lifetime Learning Institute of Northern Virginia ( LLI/NOVA) February Forum .

KaLynn Clark, the Development Director at 4 Paws for Ability, will tell us about this inspiring organization that trains service dogs. 4 Paws was founded to help people with disabilities access the life-changing love, assistance, and support offered by a service dog. More than 1,500 service-dog teams have graduated from 4 Paws. In this Zoom forum, we will learn about the organization’s mission, the types of service dogs trained, the training involved to be a service dog, and what service dogs actually do. All are welcome but must register by January 30th at noon at https://llinova.org/