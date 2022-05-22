3rd Annual Old Town Festival of Speed & Style

Old Town Alexandria 200 N. Fairfax St., Alexandria, Virginia 22314

The Old Town Festival of Speed & Style brings together exquisite cars and motorcycles, with enthusiasts of fashion, art, music, and style, to create a one-day festival of good energy and fun. It celebrates the heart and spirit of the Alexandria, VA community and highlights the elegance and style of Old Town. The Old Town Festival of Speed & Style is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization chartered to generate funds to be donated to charitable organizations - both local and national. The event will stretch across the 200 - 400 blocks of King Street, and the 100 blocks of North Royal and North Fairfax- around Market Square.

