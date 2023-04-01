The 35th Annual Wammie Music Awards, presented by The MusicianShip, is slated for Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Capital Turnaround. This year’s theme, "The Hitmakers Ball” was created to celebrate the DMV region’s rich music legacy and its culture-shaping influence on fashion and style. Wammie Week, Tuesday, March 28th through Sunday, April 2nd, will feature music industry panels, networking events, and a film screening at various venues across The District.