Come make your season sparkle!

2nd Annual SYC Holiday Craft Fair

Saturday, November 19th

9 AM - 2 PM

Please join us at Seaford Yacht Club for a spectacular holiday shopping event featuring over 28 local crafters and vendors, a bake sale, and a silent auction.

Like Seaford Yacht Club on Facebook and follow us on Instagram to see weekly listings of participating crafters and vendors!

This event is open to the public.