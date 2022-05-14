2nd Annual Alexandria Old Town Springtime Art Festival

John Carlyle Square is a mixed-use community within the Eisenhower East area of Alexandria and includes high-rise residential complexes, hotels and retail establishments. The neighborhood in historic Old Town includes a variety of natural open spaces and parks, and a retail/entertainment center, serving both a local and regional market. Alexandria is recognized as one of the country's premier artistic hubs. All artwork is juried, which provides a higher level of quality, diversity and creativity of art on display, exemplifying the gifted artists in regions from all over the country. The popular September Art Festival will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year and is rated as one of the top 100 art shows in Sunshine Artist Magazine.