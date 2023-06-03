2023 NSOF Benefit Gala

Norfolk Waterside Marriott 235 East Main Street , Norfolk, Virginia 23510

Are you ready for the most unforgettable night of the year? The 2023 NSOF Benefit Gala is just around the corner, and you don't want to miss it! Learn More: https://www.nsof.org/pages/2023-nsof-annual-benefit-gala

Join us at the luxurious Norfolk Waterside Marriott on June 3rd for an evening of inspiration, entertainment, and philanthropy.

With a keynote speech by the esteemed RDML Bradley Andros, live music by the talented Skylark, and hosting by the amazing Jessi Foreman and six-time Paralympic gold medalist Brad Snyder, this is an event you won't want to miss.

• Entry to the reception

• Adelectable 3-course dinner

• Live music & entertainment

• Access to an exciting silent auction featuring exclusive items.

• Plus, you'll have the opportunity to meet special guests and support a great cause.

Don't wait - get your tickets now before they sell out! The 2023 NSOF Benefit Gala is the perfect opportunity to dress up, enjoy a night out, and make a difference in our community. Join us for a night to remember!

