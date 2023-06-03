Are you ready for the most unforgettable night of the year? The 2023 NSOF Benefit Gala is just around the corner, and you don't want to miss it! Learn More: https://www.nsof.org/pages/2023-nsof-annual-benefit-gala

Join us at the luxurious Norfolk Waterside Marriott on June 3rd for an evening of inspiration, entertainment, and philanthropy.

With a keynote speech by the esteemed RDML Bradley Andros, live music by the talented Skylark, and hosting by the amazing Jessi Foreman and six-time Paralympic gold medalist Brad Snyder, this is an event you won't want to miss.

Your ticket includes

• Entry to the reception

• Adelectable 3-course dinner

• Live music & entertainment

• Access to an exciting silent auction featuring exclusive items.

• Plus, you'll have the opportunity to meet special guests and support a great cause.

Don't wait - get your tickets now before they sell out! The 2023 NSOF Benefit Gala is the perfect opportunity to dress up, enjoy a night out, and make a difference in our community. Join us for a night to remember!