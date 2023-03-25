2023 ForKids Art Auction

On March 22nd, 2023, the 22nd annual ForKids Art Auction, Wild, will raise over $1 million to end family homelessness in our community.

ForKids friends will embark on their annual migration to this beloved community fundraiser. Elaborately costumed as jungle creatures and safari travelers, guests will bid high on priceless children’s art with titles like “How to Impress a Snail” and “Metamorphosis.”

As the sun sets on this wild event, our untamed philanthropy will lift children and families out of poverty and homelessness right here in Southeastern Virginia.