Join Better Said Than Done in March for our 3rd Annual Women’s Storytelling Festival, both in-person in the City of Fairfax, VA, and live streaming online! The 2022 Women’s Storytelling Festival starts on Friday March 18, 2022, at 7:00pm ET, and runs through Sunday March 20, 2022 at the Old Town Hall in the City of Fairfax, VA.

www.bettersaidthandone.com/womens-festival-2022

Joining us for the festival are storytellers Sheila Arnold, Noa Baum, Margaret Burk, Mary D’Alba, Lyn Ford, Heather Forest, Bonnie Gardner, Lindsey Lange-Abramowitz, Carol Moore, Miriam Nadel, Vijai Nathan, Laura Packer, Denise Page, Jessica Robinson, Linda Schuyler Ford, Susanne Schmidt, Ria Spencer, Jude Treder-Wolff, Diana Veiga, Kim Weitkamp, Cyndi Wish, and Andrea Young! Read more about the storytellers here: https://tinyurl.com/women-storytellers-22

Virtual Only Tickets are $40

In-Person Tickets are $55

Tickets Here: https://tinyurl.com/women-story-fest-22

In-person events will take place at The Old Town Hall, 3999 University Drive, Fairfax, VA 22030. The festival weekend starts at 7:00pm Eastern on Friday, March 18, 2022 and will wrap up Sunday, March 20, around 8:00pm ET.

In order to keep our storytellers and listeners safe, we will be checking for proof of vaccine and/or a negative covid test taken withing 24 hours. We will also be requiring all attendees to be masked. We are limiting ticket sales and will ask attendees to spread out in the hall.

All attendees, whether attending in-person or virtual only, will receive links to watch the live stream. The videos of the festival will be available for all ticket holders to watch until midnight on April 17, 2022.

PLEASE NOTE: Once the festival starts, it will be difficult for our volunteers to respond to emails. Please check to make sure you have links to watch BEFORE 7pm on March 18th. Or, if you are attending in person, check to make sure you know where you are going and when you need to be there. Check out our FAQ page for more:

https://www.bettersaidthandone.com/womens-festival/womens-festival-faq/