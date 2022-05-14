The 2022 Virginia Renaissance Faire

Lake Anna Winery 5621 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, Virginia 22553

The Virginia Renaissance Faire is a family-friendly, educationally focused faire filled with costumed characters, music, hands-on activities, fine foods and crafts. Celebrating it's 20th season, the faire recreates a little English town and the arrival of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth on her annual progress. There's something for every interest and every age.

Festivals & Fairs, History, Kids & Family
