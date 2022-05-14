The Virginia Renaissance Faire is a family-friendly, educationally focused faire filled with costumed characters, music, hands-on activities, fine foods and crafts. Celebrating it's 20th season, the faire recreates a little English town and the arrival of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth on her annual progress. There's something for every interest and every age.
The 2022 Virginia Renaissance Faire
to
Lake Anna Winery 5621 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, Virginia 22553
Festivals & Fairs, History, Kids & Family