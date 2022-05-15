The 2022 Virginia Renaissance Faire

Lake Anna Winery 5621 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, Virginia 22553

The Virginia Renaissance Opens its 20th season as a family-friendly festival, filled with hands-on activities for all ages and interests. Join the merry townsfolk of 'Staffordshire' as they welcome Queen Elizabeth Tudor and her glittering court. It's a Faire Day with music, dancing, fine foods and crafters selling their wares. Join the Militia as they Strom the Walls, cheer for your favorite knight at the joust and be amazed by the magicians and swordsmen (and women!) There's local ciders, mead and ales in the Barleycorn Pub and Lake Anna Wines across from the Woodland Stage. You can bring a case to the Court of Common Pleas or the Ladies Court of Love. Don't forget to have your little ones made knighted by the Queen. Weekends through June 5

Festivals & Fairs, History, Kids & Family
