The 2022 Virginia Food & Beverage Expo is a biennial event for businesses in Virginia’s specialty food and beverage industry to showcase their products and access a powerful platform for making industry connections. The Expo aims to connect industry buyers with Virginia specialty food and beverage products.
2022 Virginia Food & Beverage Expo
to
Greater Richmond Convention Center 403 North 3rd street, Richmond, Virginia 23219
Greater Richmond Convention Center 403 North 3rd street, Richmond, Virginia 23219
Food & Drink Event
Feb 1, 2022
Feb 1, 2022
Feb 2, 2022Feb 3, 2022