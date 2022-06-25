2022 Turtle Census

to

Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601

The Virginia Living Museum Education and Herpetology staff conduct a multi-year research project to monitor the population changes of freshwater turtles in a local watershed over time. Now you can take part in this activity and learn all about how turtle populations change and are affected by our local environment.

Info

Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601
Education & Learning, outdoors, Workshops
to
Google Calendar - 2022 Turtle Census - 2022-06-25 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 2022 Turtle Census - 2022-06-25 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 2022 Turtle Census - 2022-06-25 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 2022 Turtle Census - 2022-06-25 09:00:00 ical
May/June 22

Events

View more
Newsletter-May/June

Most Popular