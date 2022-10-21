2022 Symposium: The Vietnam War in History & Memory

Join historians, veterans and educators for a look back at the Vietnam War era and the Soldier experience. This two-day symposium invites attendees to explore and discuss Soldier experiences in battle, and in their camps, through examining works of art, personal Soldier accounts and U.S. Army history. The symposium also includes a presentation about the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund's traveling exhibit, "Panel 44: 8 Days in March," and an evening reception.

Friday, October 21

1 -4 p.m. Symposium Programming.

5-7 p.m. Evening Reception hosted by The Army Historical Foundation.

Saturday, October 22

8-9 a.m. Check-in and Late Registration.

9-12:30 p.m. Symposium programming.

12:30-1:30 p.m. Lunch on your own and gallery exploration.

1:30-3:45 p.m. Symposium programming.

3:45 p.m. Conclusion.

