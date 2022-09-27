2022 September Lecture Series

"Virginia Beer: From Colonial Days to Craft’s Golden Age"

Speaker: Lee Graves, Author

Beer has been a vibrant part of Virginia’s history since the arrival of settlers at Jamestown in 1607. As plantations and farms expanded westward, beer continued to be a household staple, thanks to brewing largely by women and enslaved people. Commercial breweries played an economic and social role in the country’s growth, though Prohibition took its toll. Now Virginia is at the forefront of beer’s golden age. Join us to learn about this ancient beverage.

The Lecture will take place in the Dairy Barn Lecture Hall on September 27 from 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM.

All participants will be entered into a raffle for two free Oktoberfest tickets.

This lecture is generously funded by The American Frontier Culture Foundation.