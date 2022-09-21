2022 Power of Passionistas

EVENT DATES:

September 21, 2022 at 5 pm PST to 8 pm PST

September 22, 2022 from 9 am PST to 7:30 pm PST

September 23, 2022 from 9 am PST to 3:00 pm PST

DESCRIPTION:

The Power of Passionistas is a three-day virtual event at which unstoppable self-identified women and non-binary people from the AAPI, Black, Disability, Indigenous, Latinx, LGBTQIA+ communities, and more, come together to discuss how their diverse groups are affected by the pressing issues women face today. Storyteller events, roundtable discussions and panels will be centered around the Power of Media, Power of Transformation, Power of Authenticity, Power of Knowledge and many more.

The culminating event of the summit is the Passionistas Persist Awards. This year we will also be presenting awards in other categories to actress and original cast member of "Saturday Night Live" Laraine Newman, author and activist Soraya Chemaly, Rebecca Cokley, the first U.S. Disability Rights Program Officer for the Ford Foundation, Danay Escanaverino, an award-winning Latina serial entrepreneur, speaker and community builder and LAMIK Beauty Founder Kim Roxie.