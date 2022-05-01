The 22nd annual Open Studios Tour of Roanoke will resume it’s live and in-person art tour Saturday, April 30th & Sunday, May 1st of 2022. The free, family-friendly, self-guided driving tour is open to the public and takes place across neighborhoods in Roanoke City and Roanoke County.

This year’s tour features 20 professional artists and artisans representing mediums such as painting, prints, sculpture, fine art jewelry, woven goods, ceramics and mixed media. Artwork will be shown in artists’ homes, studios and gardens, as well as an outdoor pop-up space located next to the Crystal Springs Fire Station. The Open Studios Tour creates a unique opportunity for art-lovers to experience artistic works in intimate, inspiring settings. After 2 years of hosting the tour virtually, members and friends of Open Studios Tour Roanoke are thrilled to share this engaging experience face-to-face again.

The tour runs from 10am to 5pm both days. Work will be available for purchase or just perusing. Find artist information and a mobile-friendly map at www.openstudiostourroanoke.com

New for 2022, Open Studios Tour of Roanoke will feature an “Emerging Artist”. Excited to get new, up-and-coming artists involved in with our tour, we are very excited to welcome Isha Devine – a wonderful ceramic artist and painter – as our inaugural Emerging Artist. 2022 members include Winn Ballenger, Mary Boxley Bullington, Meridith Brehmer Entingh, Sarah EK Muse, Diane Patton, Rachel Uchizono, Annie Waldrop, and Nan Mahone Wellborn.

2022 guest artists include Robin & Daniel Cater, Susan Egbert, Susan Harb, Dan Henderson, Bill Johnston, Nina McGee, Philip Nolan, Susanne Sellars, Angie Patton Poe, Richard Sheridan, and Jennifer Spoon.

For up-to-the-minute news about the Tour, please follow @openstudiosroa on Instagram and Facebook.