2022 Lantern Tours

Join the Frontier Culture Museum for our annual Lantern Tours!

This year we will be going back to using both sides of the museum. With skits in the English, Irish, and German houses, as well as the 1820s and 1850s farm. Tours run approximately 2 hours and include a mile of walking. Please wear weather appropriate clothes and comfortable shoes.

Lantern Tours will run from December 15 - 18 & December 21 - 23. Tours run every half-hour starting at 5:00 PM and the last one goes out at 8:30 PM.

Tickets are $19 for anyone over 6, $9 children (2-5), and under 2 are free.

Purchase your tickets here: https://webstore1.centaman.net/frontierculturemuseum/SpecialEvents/LanternTour

Frontier Culture Museum 1290 Richmond Ave, Staunton, Virginia 24401
History, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
540-332-7850
