We are excited to announce a new breathtaking, bigger than ever Fireworks Show at Colonial Downs! This will surely bring more fun as we doubled our investment in fireworks, secured twice the food truck participation from years past, and look forward to entertaining friends and families of all ages. Due to the safety and well-being of our horses, this will be in replacement of July 4th fireworks as we prepare for our 2022 Live Racing Season.
2022 FIREWORKS SHOW
Colonial Downs 10515 Colonial Downs Parkway, Virginia 23124
