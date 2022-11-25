2022 Artisan Craft Fair

Join the Frontier Culture Museum on Black Friday for our Annual Artisan Craft Fair.

Cross somethings off your Holiday shopping list this Black Friday. Stop by the Frontier Culture Museum from 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM for handmade crafts and one of a kind gifts.

This event is held yearly on Black Friday and welcomes Artisans from across Virginia. And don't forget to join our costumed interpreters for a day of Holiday Traditions. Learn how they decorated in England, learn about the Zuckerbaum in Germany, and cross over to America to see how Christmas has changed across the centuries.

This event is a donation based entrance fee day, so bring the whole family!