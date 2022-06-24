2022 ALA Annual Conference & Exhibition

The American Library Association (ALA) is the oldest and largest library association in the world, founded on October 6, 1876. The ALA organizes one of the largest professional conferences in existence, the ALA Annual Conference & Exhibition.

The ALA Annual Conference & Exhibition is the world’s biggest library event. It brings together thousands of librarians and library staff, educators, authors, publishers, friends of libraries, trustees, special guests, and exhibitors. Attendees participate in events, hear inspiring speakers, and learn from thought leaders and colleagues at hundreds of programs and in-depth sessions.

The Exhibition is something to look for at the ALA Annual, where products and services that will improve library services and support librarians’ career development are on display. More than 900 vendors display new services, technologies, books, and products in the world’s largest library-focused exhibit hall. Displaying your book(s) at the ALA Annual Exhibition helps put your work in front of the library marketplace.