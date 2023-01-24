200th Anniversary Lecture | The Origins of the Library of Virginia's Book Collections

The Library of Virginia was founded by the General Assembly on Jan. 24, 1823, to organize, care for and manage the state's growing collection of books and official records, many of which date back to the early colonial period. Join us on this momentous anniversary date for a talk by historian and author Brent Tarter on the origins of the Library’s book collections. A few books from the Library’s earliest days will be on display and our new exhibition, 200 Years, 200 Stories, will be open for viewing.

Tarter is a retired historian and editor at the Library of Virginia, a founding editor of the Library's Dictionary of Virginia Biography project, the author of numerous journal articles on Virginia history and the author, co-author, editor or co-editor of 16 books, including, most recently, Virginians and Their Histories.

For more information, contact Elizabeth Klaczynski at 804.692.3536 or elizabeth.klaczynski@lva.virginia.gov.

This is a free event. Registration is required.