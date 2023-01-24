"200 Years, 200 Stories"

On view through October 28, 2023

Free and open to the public. Free parking is available below the Library at 800 East Broad Street.

Every photograph, letter, text, social media post or other artifact that we create, manipulate and save or discard tells a story about ourselves. The Library of Virginia has collected literally millions of pages and thousands of terabytes of such data during its 200-year history. But what are the compelling tales contained within the records, images and artifacts?

Our anniversary exhibition draws on the human stories that Library staff members, researchers, educators, students and visitors have teased out of this cacophony of materials. Rather than a Top Ten or a Who’s Who, we present an assemblage of captivating stories of Virginians of all stripes: heroes and villains, the famous and infamous, the powerful and the powerless—reflecting the sweep of Virginians’ experiences.

Join us to explore the narratives tied to some of our favorite items, from advertising superstar Lady Luck’s wand to the passport of an immigrant to Virginia abandoned in a safety deposit box.