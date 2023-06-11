The Foundation Fighting Blindness will be hosting its 18th Annual DC Metro VisionWalk on June 11, 2023 at The Yards Park at Capitol Riverfront from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. It is free to attend, but donations are encouraged, and is a great event for people of all ages. The walk route is approximately 2 miles along the waterfront in Yards Park. The DC Metro VisionWalk is 1 of the 35 national walks that will bring thousands of people around the country together to raise funds for sight-saving research. Since its inception in the Spring of 2006, over 200,000 walkers, donors, and corporate sponsors have raised more than $64 million through VisionWalk. As promising treatments move into critical human studies, the need for research funding is greater than ever. Join us in DC this June 11th to take the important steps toward a cure. Register for the walk and donate to the Foundation today at Give.FightingBlindness.org/DCMetroVisionWalk.

The Foundation Fighting Blindness was established in 1971 by a passionate group of families driven to find treatments and cures for inherited retinal diseases that were affecting their loved ones. The Foundation’s goal was clear and focused: To drive the research that would lead to preventions, treatments, and vision restoration. Today, the Foundation Fighting Blindness is the world’s leading private funder of retinal disease research, raising over $891 million since our founding.