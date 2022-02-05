18th Annual Alexandria Warehouse Sale

Old Town Boutique District King Street, Alexandria, Virginia 22314

The 18th Annual Alexandria Boutique Warehouse Sale returns in a walkable format once again to maintain social distance while shopping for the best deals. The popular longest-running winter affair will take place over two days the weekend of February 5-6, 2022, throughout Old Town.

The sale, which will be comprised of over 60 independent boutiques will take place in stores, pop-up tents, and open retail space along King Streets and select side streets.

Hours will vary by location.

FREE PARKING IN SELECT GARAGES IN OLD TOWN ALL WEEKEND!

