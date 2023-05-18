The 1893 World’s Fair: Gateway to the Twentieth Century

For six months in 1893 the world gathered in Chicago for the Colombian Exposition, otherwise known as the Chicago World’s Fair. Forty-six countries participated and 27 million people attended this magnificent event. The famous and infamous were there, including five U. S. Presidents. The Pledge of Allegiance was first recited there. The United States introduced such delectables as the brownie and Cracker Jacks, while Germany exhibited some of the largest weapons in the world. Join Virginia War Memorial Director of Education Jim Triesler as he takes us on a journey back 130 years to Chicago, the City of Lights!

