17th Annual DC Metro VisionWalk

Over 200,000 people in the U.S. are affected by rare inherited retinal diseases. Join the Foundation Fighting Blindness at the Lincoln Memorial on Saturday, April 30 at 9am ET for our 17th Annual Metro DC VisionWalk. Expect music, games, and interactive activities at this family-friendly, non-competitive event. VisionWalk is free and open to the public, and donations are encouraged – join the fight and help us accelerate our mission: https://give.FightingBlindness.org/DCMetroVisionWalk

Since its founding in 1971, the Foundation has been committed to finding treatments and cures for blinding retinal diseases. The Foundation currently funds 84 research projects at the field’s most prominent laboratories and research clinics. There are currently 45 clinical trials underway. VisionWalk proceeds drive research projects conducted by the world’s top researchers who have achieved remarkable success that will forever change the lives of people affected by blinding retinal diseases.

For more information, please contact 515-290-0600 or kwass@fightingblindness.org