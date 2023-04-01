15th Annual Rockbridge Bull & Oyster Fest

The Rockbridge Bull & Oyster Fest returns to the Virginia Horse Center on Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 1 - 5 pm, rain or shine.
The 15th Annual Rockbridge Bull and Oyster Fest, a benefit for the Rockbridge Area Health Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit healthcare organization, will feature barbeque, oysters, craft beer, local wine, live music with Gary Ruley and Mule Train, games, fun, and more in a tented, outdoor venue overlooking Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains!
All proceeds will benefit the Rockbridge Area Health Center to support our mission: To promote and provide access to comprehensive, high quality and affordable health care to
improve the health and well-being of the greater community.
Tickets include admission, food, and one beverage ticket.
Adult tickets: $60
Youth tickets (5-11): $25
Online advanced ticket purchase recommended.