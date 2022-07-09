13th Anniversary Boil & Bonfire Party

This year, we plan to celebrate our 13th Anniversary with a good, old-fashioned bonfire! Join us as we partner with Kitchen Catering to bring you a backyard Seafood Boil a la CiderWorks! Late summer nights require a crisp, cold glass of cider and good company to pair with it.

You can count on something for the entire family: live music, lawn games, seafood galore (other culinary options available), cider pairings, and s'mores over a bonfire!

Admission is FREE!

Come celebrate 13 years of fine cider and beautiful Orchard views Saturday, July 9th 5 - 9 pm!

Music Guests Include:

• Tina Hashemi

• Zuzu’s Hot Five

Check for Menu Updates on our Website!