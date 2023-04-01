10K & 5K Victory YMCA Race/Family Fun Run

Riverwalk Landing 331 Water Street, Yorktown, Virginia 23690

The eighth annual YMCA Victory at Yorktown 10K and 5K is a historical and scenic race beginning at Riverwalk Landing on the Yorktown Waterfront.

The Victory YMCA presents the 8th annual Victory at Yorktown races, featuring a 10K run and competitive walk, 5K race, and 1-mile Fun Run! These historical and scenic races begin on the waterfront of Historic Yorktown. Run past landmarks such as the Yorktown Victory Monument, Cornwallis' Cave, and Surrender Field; or, run anywhere in the world to complete the virtual race.

All proceeds and donations enable the Victory Family YMCA to help families in our community.

Info

Charity & Fundraisers, Health & Wellness, Sports
757-890-5900
