"$100 & Under" Exhibit Opening Reception

$100 & Under Art Exhibit

November 4-27, 2022

Reception: Friday, November 4, 7–9pm

Del Ray Artisans is bringing back our popular $100 & Under exhibit concept from 2015, 2017, and 2019 showcasing members’ original artwork, all priced at $100 and under. The art will be sold on an art-to-go basis, with buyers taking art home when purchased during the exhibit from November 4–27, 2022.

Join us at the opening reception on Friday, November 4 from 7-9pm to meet the curator and artists and select from the first available pieces. Mark your calendar now or set a reminder through Eventbrite. Del Ray Artisans’ walls will be packed with lots of great art at prices all art-lovers can afford.

The $100 & Under exhibit is at Del Ray Artisans gallery in the Colasanto Center, 2704 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, Virginia 22301. Gallery hours are Thursdays 12-6pm, Fridays 12-9pm, Saturdays and Sundays 12-6pm. Closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Face masks are recommended inside the gallery. The gallery is free, open to the public, and accessible. Del Ray Artisans, a 501(3)(c) nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote art for the benefit of artists and the community.

For more information, contact the curator Dale Spivey at President@DelRayArtisans.org.