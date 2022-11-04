$100 & Under Art Exhibit at Del Ray Artisans Gallery

Exhibit Dates: November 4–27, 2022

Opening Reception: Friday, November 4, 7-9pm

Del Ray Artisans is bringing back our popular $100 & Under exhibit concept from 2015, 2017, and 2019 showcasing members’ original artwork, all priced at $100 and under. The art will be sold on an art-to-go basis, with buyers taking art home when purchased during the exhibit from November 4–27, 2022.

Join us at the opening reception on Friday, November 4 from 7-9pm to meet the curator and artists and select from the first available pieces. Mark your calendar now or set a reminder through Eventbrite. Del Ray Artisans’ walls will be packed with lots of great art at prices all art-lovers can afford.

Also join us for these upcoming programs and events:

Art on the Avenue on Saturday, November 12 from 10am-6pm

Del Ray Urban Sketchers on Sunday, November 13 from 1-3pm at St Elmo's Coffee Pub (drop-in, FREE)

Pen, Ink, and Watercolor Workshop on Monday, November 14 from 6-8:30pm (register by midnight on Nov 11)

Life Drawing on Tuesday, November 15 from 7-9pm (drop-in, gesture and short poses session)

For details on these programs and events, visit DelRayArtisans.org/calendar.

The $100 & Under exhibit is at Del Ray Artisans gallery in the Colasanto Center, 2704 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, Virginia 22301. Gallery hours are Thursdays 12-6pm, Fridays 12-9pm, Saturdays and Sundays 12-6pm. Closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Face masks are recommended inside the gallery. The gallery is free, open to the public, and accessible. Del Ray Artisans, a 501(3)(c) nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote art for the benefit of artists and the community.

For more information, please visit DelRayArtisans.org/exhibits or contact the contact the curator Dale Spivey at President@DelRayArtisans.org.

