Wine Country Living

This Loudoun County neighborhood has its own tasting room.

× Expand CYNTHIA JAMES PHOTOGRAPHY

Love visiting wineries? Now you can live on one. The new Hartland neighborhood in Aldie—a community of single family homes—features a winery and tasting room on the 800-acre property. Jon Hickox, owner of the popular Winery at Bull Run in Centreville, opened Old Farm Winery at Hartland there in November 2021, taking Loudoun County’s winery count to 41.

Homeowners can gather in the tasting room at Old Farm—when they’re not enjoying the miles of trails linking to parks, ponds, and playgrounds. Athletic courts include tennis, pickleball, volleyball, and basketball. There’s also a fitness center, a pool, and much more.

The neighborhood focal point is the winery’s namesake, “old farm,” a restored 18th-century farmhouse that Hickox remembers seeing as a child when he was growing up.

“Hartland is designed to embrace its farm and agrarian heritage while integrating modern designs and conveniences,” says Stacey Kessinger, a consultant for Hines Development, the company behind this original neighborhood concept.

In addition to the winery, Hartland is partnering with Willowsford, the farm next door, for a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) fresh produce subscription program for doorstep deliveries. House hunters, start your engines. OurHartland.com

This article originally appeared in the June 2022 issue.