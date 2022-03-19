Stiff Competition

by

Virginia wines compete for the coveted Governor’s Cup award.

Over seven days in March, world-class judges will assemble to sniff, swirl, and sip more than 500 Virginia wines in the 2022 Virginia Governor’s Cup, one of the most stringent wine competitions in the U.S.

A single winning bottle will take home the prestigious Governor’s Cup, while the highest-scoring reds and whites will win a place in the Governor’s Cup Case. In 2021, the grand prize went to the 2015 Paxxito from Barboursville Vineyards, a delicious dessert wine.

New this year: The Governor’s Cup Celebration—once limited to wine-insiders—will be open to all. The March 24th event at Richmond’s Main Street Station will include wine tastings, fine food, auction prizes, and a chance to hear the winners announced (tickets here). A portion of the proceeds goes to the V Foundation for Cancer Research, founded by ESPN and legendary basketball coach Jim Valvano. For details and tickets, visit VirginiaWine.org/Governors-Cup

This article originally appeared in the April 2022 issue.

Tags

by

Subscribe-Jan/Feb

Events

View more
Newsletter-Jan/Feb

Most Popular