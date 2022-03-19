Stiff Competition

Virginia wines compete for the coveted Governor’s Cup award.

Over seven days in March, world-class judges will assemble to sniff, swirl, and sip more than 500 Virginia wines in the 2022 Virginia Governor’s Cup, one of the most stringent wine competitions in the U.S.

(British wine writer Steven Spurrier, 2020 Governor’s Cup)

A single winning bottle will take home the prestigious Governor’s Cup, while the highest-scoring reds and whites will win a place in the Governor’s Cup Case. In 2021, the grand prize went to the 2015 Paxxito from Barboursville Vineyards, a delicious dessert wine.

New this year: The Governor’s Cup Celebration—once limited to wine-insiders—will be open to all. The March 24th event at Richmond’s Main Street Station will include wine tastings, fine food, auction prizes, and a chance to hear the winners announced (tickets here). A portion of the proceeds goes to the V Foundation for Cancer Research, founded by ESPN and legendary basketball coach Jim Valvano. For details and tickets, visit VirginiaWine.org/Governors-Cup

This article originally appeared in the April 2022 issue.