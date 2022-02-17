Spirited Sips

Craft cocktails and wine, all with the convenience of a can.

Biarritz. Tangier. Charleston Alluring destinations, yes, but also the artfully composed flavor profiles of Colony Cocktails’ three canned wine creations. Philip and Jessica Miller developed the line, inspired by their travels. “We loved how food and drink had the ability to pull people together from different backgrounds and even languages,” says Jessica. Based in Middleburg, the Millers are “cocktail enthusiasts seeking that well-balanced and flavor-forward drink,” says Jessica, and aim to “give people a craft cocktail experience with the convenience of a can.”

The Millers encourage customers to find the cocktail variation that best suits them. “We have three very distinct flavors by design,” says Jessica. “We wanted to create cocktails that appealed to every palate.” The Charleston mingles wine with bitter lemon, lemongrass, and allspice, and has “stronger bitter flavors,” akin to a Negroni, says Jessica. The “clean and brightly flavored” Biarritz features juniper berries and lemon. The fruit-forward Tangier joins tart grapefruit with rosemary and cardamom.

The wine-based cocktails are available at Whole Foods and other select retailers throughout the state. Colony Cocktails has also launched e-commerce and is available to ship to Virginia and across the nation. Through the company’s Sip to Give program, 10 percent of profits are donated to Feeding America and City Harvest. Take a taste to find your canned cocktail destination. ColonyCocktails.com