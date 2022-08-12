Raising a Glass

Here are the winners of the 10th Virginia Craft Beer Cup (2022).

Congratulations to all the winners and competitors that entered. A record 106 breweries competed in this year’s competition which included 14 new participants! Brewers were able to submit up to four beers to be judged in 33 different categories. A record 396 beers were entered in the competition. The award ceremony was held on Aug. 8, 2022, at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery West Creek.

ALTERNATIVE GRAIN(S) or SUGAR(S)

First Place: Makers Craft Brewery, Bragadocious

Second Place: Bold Mariner Brewing Company, Lucky Cat

Third Place: No award in this category

AMBER ALES

First Place: Lake Anne Brew House, Reston Red

Second Place: Iron Pipe Alewerks, Sassenach

Third Place: The Garage Brewery, Rusted Nail Amber Ale

AMBER LAGERS

First Place: Caboose Brewing Company, Vienna Lager

Second Place: Bingo Beer Company, Costa Chica

Third Place: Black Hoof Brewing Company, Full Quiver Marzen

AMERICAN LAGERS

First Place: Richbrau Brewing Company, Richbrau Lager

Second Place: Cedar Run Brewery, Tiller Lite Lager

Third Place: Harvest Gab Brewery, Stud Lite

BELGIAN WIT

First Place: Port City Brewing Company, Optimal Wit

Second Place: Ornery Beer Company, Down Wit It

Third Place: No award in this category

BRITISH BITTERS

First Place: Cooling Pond Brewery, Boswell’s Tavern Very Special Bitter

Second Place: Dancing Kilt Brewery, Bitter Duergar Ale

Third Place: Caiseal Beer and Spirits Co., Red Ale

BROWN ALE

First Place: Tradition Brewing Company, Tradition Honey Brown

Second Place: Skipping Rock Beer Company, Roasted Pecan Brown Ale

Third Place: Three Leg Run, Paper Boy Brown Ale

Honorable Mention: Caboose Brewing Company, Boxcar Brown

CREAMS and BLONDES

First Place: Pale Fire Brewing Company, Taking Water

Second Place: Barley Naked Brewing Company, For Fox Sake

Third Place: Old Ox Brewery, Cream Ale

DARK EUROPEAN LAGERS

First Place: Twin Creeks Brewing Company, Black Bar Bier

Second Place: Great American Restaurants – Sweetwater Tavern, Rusty Roadrunner Lager

Third Place: Barley Naked Brewing Company, Drop Your Schwarz

DOUBLE IPA

First Place: Alesation Brewing Company, Hopsneeze Gen2

Second Place: Tucked Away Brewing Company, Not My Problem

Third Place: Chaos Mountain Brewing, Shut Up John

EUROPEAN SOUR

First Place: Strangeways Brewing Company, Uberlin

Second Place: Stable Craft, Porch Sipping

Third Place: No award in this category

EXPERIMENTAL

First Place: Benchtop Brewing Company, Trial of Dmitri

Second Place: Benchtop Brewing Company, Rice Cubed

Third Place: Blue Mountain Barrel House, Raspberries on Acid

FRUIT

First Place: South Street Brewery, Bluesbuester

Second Place: Big Ugly Brewing, Hot Pursuit

Third Place: Blue Mountain Brewery, Drink a Peach

Honorable Mention: Lake Anne Brew House, All That Razz

GERMAN AND AMERICAN WHEAT

First Place: 2 Silos Brewing Company, Hefe

Second Place: The Virginia Beer Company, Saving Daylight

Third Place: Barnhouse Brewery, Harvest Hefe

HAZY IPA

First Place: Three Notch’d Brewing Company, King of Clouds Juicy IPA

Second Place: Stable Craft, Robot Cowboy

Third Place: Long Way Brewing, Forecast: Downpour

INTERNATIONAL LAGER

First Place: Caboose Brewing Company, Bienvenidos Mexican Lager

Second Place: Stone Brewing, Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager

Third Place: 2 Silos Brewing, Dos Silos

IPA

First Place: Precarious Beer Project, Chug Rug

Second Place: Ornery Beer Company, Pacific Waves

Third Place: Big Lick Brewing Company, The GreeHeen

IRISH RED

First Place: Old House Vineyards, Irish Red

Second Place: Barley Naked Brewing Company, Rockhill Irish Red

Third Place: No award in this category

Honorable Mention: Tradition Brewing Company, Red Willie

KÖLSCH

First Place: Decipher Brewing, Barley Late Kölsch

Second Place: Jack Mason’s Tavery and Brewery, Log Hopper Kölsch

Third Place: Bear Chase Brewing Company, Kodiak Kölsch

MIXED FERMENTATION

First Place: Richbrau Brewing Company, Passionfruit Guava King of Strays Sour Ale

Second Place: Fine Creek Brewing Company, Biere De Coupage

Third Place: Fine Creek Brewing Company, Barrel Aged Golden Sour

MONASTIC ALE

First Place: Nansemond Brewing Station, Golden Express Belgian Singel

Second Place: Great Valley Farm Brewery and Winery, Belgian Blonde

Third Place: Barking Rose Brewing Co + Farm, Downton Abbey Ale

PALE ALES

First Place: Alewerks Brewing Company, Chesapeake Pale Ale

Second Place: Olde Salem Brewing Company, Moonlight Mile

Third Place: No award in this category

PALE EUROPEAN LAGERS

First Place: Harvest Gap Brewery, Devil Dog

Second Place: Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, Hardywood Fighting Hokies Lager

Third Place: Black Hoof Brewing Company, Broadside

PILSNER

First Place: Caboose Brewing Company, Das Gut

Second Place: Blue Mountain Brewery, Classic Lager

Third Place: Beltway Brew Co, Pilsner

PORTERS

First Place: Port City Brewing Company, Porter

Second Place: Heliotrope Brewery, Charm Offensive

Third Place: Alewerks Brewing Company, Protocol Porter

SAISON

First Place: Crazy Rooster Brewing Company, Touche De Gris

Second Place: Barking Rose Brewing Co + Farm, Farmhand

Third Place: Eastern Divide Brewing Company, Siege of Savannah Saison

SMOKE

First Place: The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, Piggyback

Second Place: WildManDan Brewery, We are Pivo

Third Place: Stone Brewing, Stone Smokin’ with The Gnomies

SPECIALTY IPA

First Place: No award in this category

Second Place: Benchtop Brewing Company, Blanc Water

Third Place: Lost Barrel Brewing, Tangerine Imperial IPA

STOUTS

First Place: Harpers Ferry Brewing Company, Pollywog Irish Stout

Second Place: Moon Hollow Brewing, New Moon Milk Stout

Third Place: Gloucester Brewing Company, Shucking Good

STRONG ALE

First Place: Great American Restaurants – Sweetwater Tavern, Bishops Pass Ale

Second Place: Decipher Brewing, Artemis

Third Place: Water’s End Brewery, Barley Beast

STRONG EUROPEAN LAGERS

First Place: Wasserhund Brewing Company, Zero Tolerance

Second Place: Flying Ace Distillery and Brewery, Prototype Delta Delta 1 Doppelbock

Third Place: Broken Window Brewing Company, The Lumber Snack

VEGETABLE/SPICE

First Place: St George Brewing Company, Honey Mead Lager

Second Place: Richbrau Brewing Company, Edgar Imperial Coffee Stout

Third Place: Cova Brewing Company, Coffee Snob

WOOD

First Place: The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, Breezy

Second Place: South Street Brewery, Barrel Aged Satan’s Pony

Third Place: Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, Hardywood Gingerbread Barleywine

Honorable Mention: Cedar Run Brewery, Barrel Aged Old Odder Barley Wine w/ Vanilla

BEST IN SHOW