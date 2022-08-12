Raising a Glass

Here are the winners of the 10th Virginia Craft Beer Cup (2022).
Congratulations to all the winners and competitors that entered. A record 106 breweries competed in this year’s competition which included 14 new participants! Brewers were able to submit up to four beers to be judged in 33 different categories. A record 396 beers were entered in the competition. The award ceremony was held on Aug. 8, 2022, at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery West Creek.
ALTERNATIVE GRAIN(S) or SUGAR(S)
- First Place: Makers Craft Brewery, Bragadocious
- Second Place: Bold Mariner Brewing Company, Lucky Cat
- Third Place: No award in this category
AMBER ALES
- First Place: Lake Anne Brew House, Reston Red
- Second Place: Iron Pipe Alewerks, Sassenach
- Third Place: The Garage Brewery, Rusted Nail Amber Ale
AMBER LAGERS
- First Place: Caboose Brewing Company, Vienna Lager
- Second Place: Bingo Beer Company, Costa Chica
- Third Place: Black Hoof Brewing Company, Full Quiver Marzen
AMERICAN LAGERS
- First Place: Richbrau Brewing Company, Richbrau Lager
- Second Place: Cedar Run Brewery, Tiller Lite Lager
- Third Place: Harvest Gab Brewery, Stud Lite
BELGIAN WIT
- First Place: Port City Brewing Company, Optimal Wit
- Second Place: Ornery Beer Company, Down Wit It
- Third Place: No award in this category
BRITISH BITTERS
- First Place: Cooling Pond Brewery, Boswell’s Tavern Very Special Bitter
- Second Place: Dancing Kilt Brewery, Bitter Duergar Ale
- Third Place: Caiseal Beer and Spirits Co., Red Ale
BROWN ALE
- First Place: Tradition Brewing Company, Tradition Honey Brown
- Second Place: Skipping Rock Beer Company, Roasted Pecan Brown Ale
- Third Place: Three Leg Run, Paper Boy Brown Ale
- Honorable Mention: Caboose Brewing Company, Boxcar Brown
CREAMS and BLONDES
- First Place: Pale Fire Brewing Company, Taking Water
- Second Place: Barley Naked Brewing Company, For Fox Sake
- Third Place: Old Ox Brewery, Cream Ale
DARK EUROPEAN LAGERS
- First Place: Twin Creeks Brewing Company, Black Bar Bier
- Second Place: Great American Restaurants – Sweetwater Tavern, Rusty Roadrunner Lager
- Third Place: Barley Naked Brewing Company, Drop Your Schwarz
DOUBLE IPA
- First Place: Alesation Brewing Company, Hopsneeze Gen2
- Second Place: Tucked Away Brewing Company, Not My Problem
- Third Place: Chaos Mountain Brewing, Shut Up John
EUROPEAN SOUR
- First Place: Strangeways Brewing Company, Uberlin
- Second Place: Stable Craft, Porch Sipping
- Third Place: No award in this category
EXPERIMENTAL
- First Place: Benchtop Brewing Company, Trial of Dmitri
- Second Place: Benchtop Brewing Company, Rice Cubed
- Third Place: Blue Mountain Barrel House, Raspberries on Acid
FRUIT
- First Place: South Street Brewery, Bluesbuester
- Second Place: Big Ugly Brewing, Hot Pursuit
- Third Place: Blue Mountain Brewery, Drink a Peach
- Honorable Mention: Lake Anne Brew House, All That Razz
GERMAN AND AMERICAN WHEAT
- First Place: 2 Silos Brewing Company, Hefe
- Second Place: The Virginia Beer Company, Saving Daylight
- Third Place: Barnhouse Brewery, Harvest Hefe
HAZY IPA
- First Place: Three Notch’d Brewing Company, King of Clouds Juicy IPA
- Second Place: Stable Craft, Robot Cowboy
- Third Place: Long Way Brewing, Forecast: Downpour
INTERNATIONAL LAGER
- First Place: Caboose Brewing Company, Bienvenidos Mexican Lager
- Second Place: Stone Brewing, Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager
- Third Place: 2 Silos Brewing, Dos Silos
IPA
- First Place: Precarious Beer Project, Chug Rug
- Second Place: Ornery Beer Company, Pacific Waves
- Third Place: Big Lick Brewing Company, The GreeHeen
IRISH RED
- First Place: Old House Vineyards, Irish Red
- Second Place: Barley Naked Brewing Company, Rockhill Irish Red
- Third Place: No award in this category
- Honorable Mention: Tradition Brewing Company, Red Willie
KÖLSCH
- First Place: Decipher Brewing, Barley Late Kölsch
- Second Place: Jack Mason’s Tavery and Brewery, Log Hopper Kölsch
- Third Place: Bear Chase Brewing Company, Kodiak Kölsch
MIXED FERMENTATION
- First Place: Richbrau Brewing Company, Passionfruit Guava King of Strays Sour Ale
- Second Place: Fine Creek Brewing Company, Biere De Coupage
- Third Place: Fine Creek Brewing Company, Barrel Aged Golden Sour
MONASTIC ALE
- First Place: Nansemond Brewing Station, Golden Express Belgian Singel
- Second Place: Great Valley Farm Brewery and Winery, Belgian Blonde
- Third Place: Barking Rose Brewing Co + Farm, Downton Abbey Ale
PALE ALES
- First Place: Alewerks Brewing Company, Chesapeake Pale Ale
- Second Place: Olde Salem Brewing Company, Moonlight Mile
- Third Place: No award in this category
PALE EUROPEAN LAGERS
- First Place: Harvest Gap Brewery, Devil Dog
- Second Place: Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, Hardywood Fighting Hokies Lager
- Third Place: Black Hoof Brewing Company, Broadside
PILSNER
- First Place: Caboose Brewing Company, Das Gut
- Second Place: Blue Mountain Brewery, Classic Lager
- Third Place: Beltway Brew Co, Pilsner
PORTERS
- First Place: Port City Brewing Company, Porter
- Second Place: Heliotrope Brewery, Charm Offensive
- Third Place: Alewerks Brewing Company, Protocol Porter
SAISON
- First Place: Crazy Rooster Brewing Company, Touche De Gris
- Second Place: Barking Rose Brewing Co + Farm, Farmhand
- Third Place: Eastern Divide Brewing Company, Siege of Savannah Saison
SMOKE
- First Place: The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, Piggyback
- Second Place: WildManDan Brewery, We are Pivo
- Third Place: Stone Brewing, Stone Smokin’ with The Gnomies
SPECIALTY IPA
- First Place: No award in this category
- Second Place: Benchtop Brewing Company, Blanc Water
- Third Place: Lost Barrel Brewing, Tangerine Imperial IPA
STOUTS
- First Place: Harpers Ferry Brewing Company, Pollywog Irish Stout
- Second Place: Moon Hollow Brewing, New Moon Milk Stout
- Third Place: Gloucester Brewing Company, Shucking Good
STRONG ALE
- First Place: Great American Restaurants – Sweetwater Tavern, Bishops Pass Ale
- Second Place: Decipher Brewing, Artemis
- Third Place: Water’s End Brewery, Barley Beast
STRONG EUROPEAN LAGERS
- First Place: Wasserhund Brewing Company, Zero Tolerance
- Second Place: Flying Ace Distillery and Brewery, Prototype Delta Delta 1 Doppelbock
- Third Place: Broken Window Brewing Company, The Lumber Snack
VEGETABLE/SPICE
- First Place: St George Brewing Company, Honey Mead Lager
- Second Place: Richbrau Brewing Company, Edgar Imperial Coffee Stout
- Third Place: Cova Brewing Company, Coffee Snob
WOOD
- First Place: The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, Breezy
- Second Place: South Street Brewery, Barrel Aged Satan’s Pony
- Third Place: Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, Hardywood Gingerbread Barleywine
- Honorable Mention: Cedar Run Brewery, Barrel Aged Old Odder Barley Wine w/ Vanilla
BEST IN SHOW
- First Place: Decipher Brewing, Barley Late Kölsch
- Second Place: Harvest Gap Brewery, Devil Dog
- Third Place: Port City Brewing, Optimal Wit