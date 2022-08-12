Raising a Glass

Here are the winners of the 10th Virginia Craft Beer Cup (2022).

Congratulations to all the winners and competitors that entered. A record 106 breweries competed in this year’s competition which included 14 new participants! Brewers were able to submit up to four beers to be judged in 33 different categories. A record 396 beers were entered in the competition.  The award ceremony was held on Aug. 8, 2022, at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery West Creek.

ALTERNATIVE GRAIN(S) or SUGAR(S)

  • First Place: Makers Craft Brewery, Bragadocious
  • Second Place: Bold Mariner Brewing Company, Lucky Cat
  • Third Place: No award in this category

AMBER ALES

  • First Place: Lake Anne Brew House, Reston Red
  • Second Place: Iron Pipe Alewerks, Sassenach
  • Third Place: The Garage Brewery, Rusted Nail Amber Ale

AMBER LAGERS

  • First Place: Caboose Brewing Company, Vienna Lager
  • Second Place: Bingo Beer Company, Costa Chica
  • Third Place: Black Hoof Brewing Company, Full Quiver Marzen

AMERICAN LAGERS

  • First Place: Richbrau Brewing Company, Richbrau Lager
  • Second Place: Cedar Run Brewery, Tiller Lite Lager
  • Third Place: Harvest Gab Brewery, Stud Lite

BELGIAN WIT

  • First Place: Port City Brewing Company, Optimal Wit
  • Second Place: Ornery Beer Company, Down Wit It
  • Third Place: No award in this category

BRITISH BITTERS

  • First Place: Cooling Pond Brewery, Boswell’s Tavern Very Special Bitter
  • Second Place: Dancing Kilt Brewery, Bitter Duergar Ale
  • Third Place: Caiseal Beer and Spirits Co., Red Ale

BROWN ALE

  • First Place: Tradition Brewing Company, Tradition Honey Brown
  • Second Place: Skipping Rock Beer Company, Roasted Pecan Brown Ale
  • Third Place: Three Leg Run, Paper Boy Brown Ale
  • Honorable Mention: Caboose Brewing Company, Boxcar Brown

CREAMS and BLONDES

  • First Place: Pale Fire Brewing Company, Taking Water
  • Second Place: Barley Naked Brewing Company, For Fox Sake
  • Third Place: Old Ox Brewery, Cream Ale

DARK EUROPEAN LAGERS

  • First Place: Twin Creeks Brewing Company, Black Bar Bier
  • Second Place: Great American Restaurants – Sweetwater Tavern, Rusty Roadrunner Lager
  • Third Place: Barley Naked Brewing Company, Drop Your Schwarz

DOUBLE IPA

  • First Place: Alesation Brewing Company, Hopsneeze Gen2
  • Second Place: Tucked Away Brewing Company, Not My Problem
  • Third Place: Chaos Mountain Brewing, Shut Up John

EUROPEAN SOUR

  • First Place: Strangeways Brewing Company, Uberlin
  • Second Place: Stable Craft, Porch Sipping
  • Third Place: No award in this category

EXPERIMENTAL

  • First Place: Benchtop Brewing Company, Trial of Dmitri
  • Second Place: Benchtop Brewing Company, Rice Cubed
  • Third Place: Blue Mountain Barrel House, Raspberries on Acid

FRUIT

  • First Place: South Street Brewery, Bluesbuester
  • Second Place: Big Ugly Brewing, Hot Pursuit
  • Third Place: Blue Mountain Brewery, Drink a Peach
  • Honorable Mention: Lake Anne Brew House, All That Razz

GERMAN AND AMERICAN WHEAT

  • First Place: 2 Silos Brewing Company, Hefe
  • Second Place: The Virginia Beer Company, Saving Daylight
  • Third Place: Barnhouse Brewery, Harvest Hefe

HAZY IPA

  • First Place: Three Notch’d Brewing Company, King of Clouds Juicy IPA
  • Second Place: Stable Craft, Robot Cowboy
  • Third Place: Long Way Brewing, Forecast: Downpour

INTERNATIONAL LAGER

  • First Place: Caboose Brewing Company, Bienvenidos Mexican Lager
  • Second Place: Stone Brewing, Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager
  • Third Place: 2 Silos Brewing, Dos Silos

IPA

  • First Place: Precarious Beer Project, Chug Rug
  • Second Place: Ornery Beer Company, Pacific Waves
  • Third Place: Big Lick Brewing Company, The GreeHeen

IRISH RED

  • First Place: Old House Vineyards, Irish Red
  • Second Place: Barley Naked Brewing Company, Rockhill Irish Red
  • Third Place: No award in this category
  • Honorable Mention: Tradition Brewing Company, Red Willie

KÖLSCH

  • First Place: Decipher Brewing, Barley Late Kölsch
  • Second Place: Jack Mason’s Tavery and Brewery, Log Hopper Kölsch
  • Third Place: Bear Chase Brewing Company, Kodiak Kölsch

MIXED FERMENTATION

  • First Place: Richbrau Brewing Company, Passionfruit Guava King of Strays Sour Ale
  • Second Place: Fine Creek Brewing Company, Biere De Coupage
  • Third Place: Fine Creek Brewing Company, Barrel Aged Golden Sour

MONASTIC ALE

  • First Place: Nansemond Brewing Station, Golden Express Belgian Singel
  • Second Place: Great Valley Farm Brewery and Winery, Belgian Blonde
  • Third Place: Barking Rose Brewing Co + Farm, Downton Abbey Ale

PALE ALES

  • First Place: Alewerks Brewing Company, Chesapeake Pale Ale
  • Second Place: Olde Salem Brewing Company, Moonlight Mile
  • Third Place: No award in this category

PALE EUROPEAN LAGERS

  • First Place: Harvest Gap Brewery, Devil Dog
  • Second Place: Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, Hardywood Fighting Hokies Lager
  • Third Place: Black Hoof Brewing Company, Broadside

PILSNER

  • First Place: Caboose Brewing Company, Das Gut
  • Second Place: Blue Mountain Brewery, Classic Lager
  • Third Place: Beltway Brew Co, Pilsner

PORTERS

  • First Place: Port City Brewing Company, Porter
  • Second Place: Heliotrope Brewery, Charm Offensive
  • Third Place: Alewerks Brewing Company, Protocol Porter

SAISON

  • First Place: Crazy Rooster Brewing Company, Touche De Gris
  • Second Place: Barking Rose Brewing Co + Farm, Farmhand
  • Third Place: Eastern Divide Brewing Company, Siege of Savannah Saison

SMOKE

  • First Place: The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, Piggyback
  • Second Place: WildManDan Brewery, We are Pivo
  • Third Place: Stone Brewing, Stone Smokin’ with The Gnomies

SPECIALTY IPA

  • First Place: No award in this category
  • Second Place: Benchtop Brewing Company, Blanc Water
  • Third Place: Lost Barrel Brewing, Tangerine Imperial IPA

STOUTS

  • First Place: Harpers Ferry Brewing Company, Pollywog Irish Stout
  • Second Place: Moon Hollow Brewing, New Moon Milk Stout
  • Third Place: Gloucester Brewing Company, Shucking Good

STRONG ALE

  • First Place: Great American Restaurants – Sweetwater Tavern, Bishops Pass Ale
  • Second Place: Decipher Brewing, Artemis
  • Third Place: Water’s End Brewery, Barley Beast

STRONG EUROPEAN LAGERS

  • First Place: Wasserhund Brewing Company, Zero Tolerance
  • Second Place: Flying Ace Distillery and Brewery, Prototype Delta Delta 1 Doppelbock
  • Third Place: Broken Window Brewing Company, The Lumber Snack

VEGETABLE/SPICE

  • First Place: St George Brewing Company, Honey Mead Lager
  • Second Place: Richbrau Brewing Company, Edgar Imperial Coffee Stout
  • Third Place: Cova Brewing Company, Coffee Snob

WOOD

  • First Place: The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, Breezy
  • Second Place: South Street Brewery, Barrel Aged Satan’s Pony
  • Third Place: Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, Hardywood Gingerbread Barleywine
  • Honorable Mention: Cedar Run Brewery, Barrel Aged Old Odder Barley Wine w/ Vanilla

BEST IN SHOW

  • First Place: Decipher Brewing, Barley Late Kölsch
  • Second Place: Harvest Gap Brewery, Devil Dog
  • Third Place: Port City Brewing, Optimal Wit

