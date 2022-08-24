Pedal-Powered Barhopping

Mobile cycle tours keep the party rolling.

Climb aboard the tipsy carriage, Farmville’s mobile bar-hopping experience, and buckle in for a pedal-powered tour of the watering holes in historic downtown. “There’s no better way to experience downtown Farmville than pedaling a party bike on Main Street,” says co-owner Jacob Jamerson. The bike accommodates up to 14 passengers with tours stopping at five local bars and restaurants. You can book the whole bike for a private party—or join fellow bar hoppers on a public tour. The fun begins at Three Roads Brewing Company with stops at Virginia Tasting Cellar, Bandidos Tacos & Cantina, Catbird Rooftop Terrace at Hotel Weyanoke, and North Street Press Club. An onboard audio system lets your group’s resident DJ keep the music playing between beverage stops. No alcohol is allowed on the bike itself, but nonalcoholic beverages and bites are welcome. And, yes, you do have to pedal to keep the party moving. The Tipsy Carriage is among several pedal-powered bar tours that have emerged around the state. In Hampton Roads, check out Trolley Pub Norfolk. Arlington’s revelers can hop on the Pedal Saloon. And in Roanoke, look for Star City Cycle Pub. TheTipsyCarriage.com, TrolleyPub.com/Norfolk, PedalSaloon.com/Arlington, StarCityCP.com

This article originally appeared in the June 2022 issue.