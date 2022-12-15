Elfin’ Fun Holiday Cocktails

Like Santa, you’ll spot this Christmas “Miracle” all over this season

The Christmas-themed cocktail bar Miracle will be stirring up liquid cheer this holiday season at two Virginia locations: Sense of Thai in Ashburn’s One Loudoun, and The Jasper in Richmond’s Carytown neighborhood. Known for their kitschy décor and irreverent libations—Jingle Balls Nog, anyone?—you’ll find Miracle pop-ups in more than 100 U.S. cities and four countries.

The idea originated in 2014 when Manhattan bar owner Greg Boehm faced construction delays on Mace, his East Village cocktail bar. To keep the holiday spirits flowing, Boehm erected a sidewalk tent, decorated it with retro tchotchkes, mixed up inspired Christmas cocktails, and named it Miracle on 9th Street. When the pop-up jingled Boehm’s bottom line, he shared his recipe for success, kickstarting the worldwide Miracle franchise.

Each year, a slew of new Miracles emerge in cities from Amsterdam to Atlanta. “We get frequent travelers, who make a point of searching for a Miracle in every city they visit,” says Mattias Hagglund, co-owner of The Jasper, which transforms its normally austere space into a Christmas wonderland of over-the-top décor and themed cocktails. Order a Santa’s Little Helper, an Elfing Around, or a Grandma Got Run Over by A T-Rex—or say “bottoms up” to a shot of Naughty or a shot of Nice.

For noshing, try the Kobe Beef Grape Jelly Meatballs or the Holiday Leftovers Turkey Sub, trimmed with stuffing and cranberry sauce. “It’s the perfect spot to find a festive drink, share a tacky sweater, or host a gathering,” says Hagglund. Gather a group or find a spot at the bar—you might spot Santa at the next seat over, raising a Christmapolitan. SenseOfThai.com, JasperBarRVa.com, MiraclePopUp.com

× Expand Melissa Hom

CHRISTMAPOLITAN

Absinthe spritz

2 oz. vodka

¼ oz. elderflower liqueur

¼ oz. dry vermouth

1 oz. spiced cranberry sauce

½ oz. fresh lime juice

Spray a chilled coupe with absinthe mist. Place all ingredients into a Miracle cocktail shaker, top with ice, shake, and fine strain into the prepared coupe. Garnish with a rosemary sprig and serve in a Miracle Leopold Coupe.

This article originally appeared in the December 2022 issue.