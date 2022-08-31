Heartfelt Music

Conductor Valentina Peleggi draws out a new sound from the Richmond Symphony.

× Expand David A Pearson

“When you make music, you make it with your heart. And this orchestra does that,” says the Richmond Symphony’s newest music director, Valentina Peleggi, who’s conducted in Baltimore and São Paulo. “Richmond is so welcoming and embracing of the arts,” she notes. “It’s a privilege for me to be a part of it.”

For the 2022 Fall-Winter season, Peleggi has scheduled: the music of Danny Elfman from Tim Burton's films, Romeo & Juliet, Yo-Yo Ma, and Steve Hackman’s Brahms X Radiohead. “Each program is a journey for the audience and for the musicians,” Peleggi says. “The pieces are so different. It’s like finding a friend, each has something meaningful.”

In the past, Peleggi has presented works by contemporary composers, including Richmond natives Zachary Wadsworth and Trey Pollard. “Music is being written now, and it’s urgent sometimes,” she adds. “We are commissioning new pieces and it’s like giving birth to music itself.” RichmondSymphony.com

Full Concert Calendar:

Community Concert at Pocahontas State Park, Sat., Sep 10 at 8pm

Tchaikovsky’s Fourth - Sat, Sep 17, 2022 at 8pm / Sun, Sep 18, 2022 3pm @DominionEnergy Center for the Performing Arts

Music at Hardywood - Thu, Sep 22, 2022 at 6:30pm @Hardywood Park Craft Brewery

Steve Hackman’s Brahms X Radiohead - Sat, Sep 24, 2022 at 8pm @DominionEnergy Center for the Performing Arts

Yo-Yo Ma - Tue, Oct 4, 2022 at 7:30pm Dominion Energy Center for the PerformingArts

Jennifer Koh Plays Tchaikovsky - Sat, Oct 22, 2022 at 8pm / Sun, Oct 23, 2022 at 3pm @Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts

The Music of Danny Elfman from the Films of Tim Burton - Sat, Oct 29, 8pm @AltriaTheater

Family Concert - Sunday October 30 at 3pm at St Christopher's School

Romeo & Juliet - Sat, Nov 12, 2022 at 8pm /Sun, Nov. 13 2022, at 3pm @DominionEnergy Center for the Performing Arts

Music at Hardywood - Thu, Nov 17, 2022 at 6:30pm @Hardywood Park Craft Brewery

Let it Snow! - Sat, Nov 26, 2022 at 8pm / Sun, Nov 27, 2022 at 3pm @Dominion EnergyCenter for the Performing Arts Holiday Brass! Sat December 3 at 7.30pm at St Christopher's School and Sunday December 4 at 3pm at Randolph-Macon College