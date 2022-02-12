Poetry in America returns for its third season in 2022.

× Expand (Host Elisa New and Olivia Gatwood; photo by Verse Video Education)

Eight new half-hour episodes of Poetry in America will begin airing on public television stations nationwide (check local listings) and on the World Channel starting in January 2022 and continuing through the spring. The series will also be available to stream on pbs.org, poetryinamerica.org, Amazon, and iTunes.

The episodes focus on unforgettable American poems, which guests read and discuss with Elisa New, the series creator, host and director, who is the Director of the Center for Public Humanities at Arizona State University, and the Powell M. Cabot Professor of American Literature at Harvard. Co-Executive Producer for Poetry in America is Brigid Sullivan. Poetry in America is produced by Verse Video Education of Boston, MA in association with GBH, and presented by GBH to PBS stations nationwide.

Season Three guests include Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Julia Alvarez, Joshua Bennett, Rafael Campo, Donna Lynne Champlin, Gloria Estefan, Chris Eyre, Philip Galanes, LisaGay Hamilton, Leslie Jamison, Robin D.G. Kelley, Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, Tony Kushner, Emily Oster, Tracy K. Smith, DJ Spooky, David Strathairn, Cassandra Wilson, Natalia Zukerman, and more. They discuss works by A.R. Ammons, Richard Blanco, Robert Frost, Linda Hogan, Bernadette Mayer, Edna St. Vincent Millay, Sharon Olds, Alberto Ríos, Evie Shockley, Walt Whitman, and more.