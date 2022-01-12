Legends that Linger

Virginia's history incused stories of sasquatch sightings and pirate gold.

Virginia Legends & Lore by Charles A. Mills. History Press. pp.173. $21.99

Virginia Legends

George Washington’s secret son, the origins of Chincoteague’s wild ponies, the hiding place of the mysterious Beale Treasure? Virginia is full of strange and intriguing tales that beg to be unraveled. In his new book, Virginia Legends & Lore, Charles A. Mills explores the Commonwealth’s strangest stories from pre-colonial days through the 20th century, to separate myth from fact. Did Bigfoot actually set foot in Spotsylvania? Did Edgar Allen Poe die of drink—or was it something more sinister? What twist of fate allowed a slave, Henry “Box” Brown, to survive the trip when he climbed into a crate and shipped himself to freedom in Philadelphia? Mills sheds a clear light on these legends and brings our rich past vividly to life. Facebook: @CharlesAMillsAuthor

