James A. McLaughlin Interview

Examining the natural world, how we're raised as kids, and more in this thrilling new novel.

Panther Gap by James. A. McLaughlin. Flatiron Books. pp.368. $28.99.

Konstantin Rega: After your debut, Bearskin, where did you want to go with Panther Gap?

James A. McLaughlin: This book came from a few different places. You know, these things, at least for me, they evolved over a long period of time. And the first significant thing was a dream I had a really long time ago.

There was a boy lost in the desert, he found a door that led into a cliff, then a girl walked out and they went to her house. They meet a scary dad, a weird brother, and a caustic uncle. And that’s basically the cast of Panther Gap.

And so, back then I just wrote a short story. And it just sat there for years. A few years later, I read a book by nature writer Barry Lopez. I love all his books, but this was Of Wolves and Men. And there are a couple paragraphs in there about this guy, Friedrich Ramblers kind of a German outdoorsman adventurer in the 19th century mold. And he traveled to Mongolia and became fascinated with eagle falconry. Back home in Canada, he came up with this idea of training an eagle to hunt wolves, by flying them at the children of his servants. He dressed them up in leather armor with skins of raw meat tied on their back. Then Barry Lopez just kind of dropped the topic.

But I thought: “How do those kids turn out?” I figured that I would eventually write something exploring that. And when getting ready to publish Bearskin, the publisher was talking about the next project. And so I thought my best chance at writing a book quickly would be to take those ideas I’d been working on and put them in a book.

It still took me like four or five years to put the book together in a form that was publishable. Kind of those two main thrusts and then you know, once you’re going in, you have your characters, and they’ve developed enough in your mind, they just kind of take off. It’s this weird phenomenon where they start doing things on their own that surprise you and then it’s just the normal writing process after that.

I always find it interesting when writers say their characters are kind of alive and sort of do things without their intention. Why do you think that is for you?

Yeah, it’s funny. When you live with these characters enough, they kind of develop in your subconscious and seem to do things on their own. It’s not really some, you know, supernatural muse perched on your shoulder telling you this and that. It’s almost like their avatars are alive in your subconscious.

What sort of themes were you focused on writing about in Bearskin versus Panther Gap?

Panther Gap was a bigger canvas with more characters and a deeper dive into the childhood development of the two main characters. And so the themes kind of expanded.

What is it to have a legacy that is foisted upon you, by your family? How do different people respond to it? There's also the whole idea of the European/American/Western approach to, “ownership of land,” and how that might be deconstructed and dissected by people who grew up skeptical of what that traditionally means and works.

I read a lot of the writer named Paul Shepard. And he has very interesting ideas about how human beings evolved over millions of years to have a very specific maturation process, that there was a “good way” to grow up. And in Shephard’s view that was the way that hunter-gatherer cultures raised people for thousands of years before the advent of agriculture and civilization and all that. And he thinks that nowadays the maturation process has been messed up. And that’s one reason why the human species seems to be completely insane in destroying the world that we live in.

So I wanted to take those already fairly extreme, interesting ideas and put them in the father, Leo’s head and have him really go for it and try to raise his kids in that way, as best as he could on this remote ranch. And then see what happened with the kids with they’re different personalities.

In my previous book, I originally explored those ideas as well. But in the revision process most of it was cut out, only implied. That stuff is much more explicit in Panther Gap, because I have the character discussing it and arguing about it. When I sort of talked about them in isolation, they sound pretty crazy and nothing you’d ever want to read about in entertaining fiction. But they do underpin the work.

To go back a little bit, I wondered, what actually got you into writing?

When I was a kid, I spent all my time either reading or out in the world, you know, playing in the creek or running around in the woods. I had the wonderful good fortune to spend my childhood on a farm. Though not real farmers, my parents started a summer camp back in the ’50s.

I’m there right now. My wife and I are living at the farm in Rockland County. This place is sort of the home of my heart. The place where I imprinted on from, from being a baby, a toddler and a little kid. When reading, I’d get so excited and start acting out what was there. At a fairly early age, my brother gave me Tarzan of the Apes, just to see what. So I’m immediately, you know, running around with my shirt off with a headband and carrying knives. And so that whole idea of both being captivated by fiction, and then being out in the world of nature.

Those two things together, I think compelled me from an early age. In high school I read Ernest Ernest Hemingway's Green Hills of Africa. And I’m like: “Man, this guy, he got paid to go on safari and write about it.” That’s the life for me, I thought. You know, that was my idea of what it’s to be a writer. It has been transfigured pretty violently since.

Then in college, I was an English major, mainly writing. And I went to law school because I was told that I had to be able to make a living before I could be a writer. And then after about a year and a half wearing a suit, to a big office tower in downtown Richmond, I quit and pursued an MFA at UVA in the creative writing department.

Now, what do you want your audience to get out of it?

You know, first and foremost, I want them to be able to read it with enjoyment and engagement. And feel like they’ve had a rewarding, exciting, emotionally vibrant experience from it. With Bearskin, I had a lot of people tell me after reading it that they wanted to pay more attention to the outdoors outside. You know, now they were interested in observing not just the animals that they can shoot or catch, but the whole panoply of creatures in the ecology.

I love it that people take seriously some of the conflicting opinions and worldviews in Panther Gap; they think about how Leo engages with the world and tries to raise his children and how Summer, his daughter, has this loyalty to the land. And Bowman, the son, has this deep spiritual mystical engagement with so called Nature. And I wouldn’t expect any reader to go, “I’m going to be like that.” But just to take it seriously and consider those perspectives and see if there’s any sort of consciousness-expanding potential there.

Can you tell us anything about your next project?

Yeah, it’s going fine. Slowly. ‘'m probably a fifth of the way into it. It’s going to be a much more direct sequel to Bearskin. It’s all set in the mountains of Virginia, the way Bearskin was. But I’ve been toying with the idea of their going to the Southwest for a spell, maybe, maybe not.

With my books, it’s really interesting to see what different people came away with and what they’re not. And some of it surprises me. So I’m interested to see what happens.

Get a copy at The Bookshop.