Delicious Inspiration

An artist paints for restaurant relief.

A lifelong watercolor artist, Bo Prillaman trained his eye on 30 restaurants for his new book, Richmond in Watercolor: Dining Out. “I was thinking of people like the waitress who’s worked at the same diner for 20 years,” says Prillaman, a retired architect, who was inspired to help during the 2020 lockdown. “What happens to her when it closes?”

The book, which includes recipes, is now on sale at restaurants around Richmond and on Prillaman’s website—and he’s already fielding requests for similar books for Williamsburg and

Old Town Alexandria. “If this thing is helpful,” he says, “I would do 30 more.” BoPrillaman.com/Book

This article originally appeared in the April 2022 issue.