Before Crazy Rich Asians

In a new memoir, Constance Wu revisits a beloved Richmond bakery.

“I want to tell you about bread,” Constance Wu writes in Making A Scene (Scribner, October 2022). The star of Hustlers and box-office smash Crazy Rich Asians—a role that earned her a 2018 Golden Globe nomination, Wu grew up in Richmond and attended Douglas S. Freeman High School, while she also made…bread.

In a chapter titled “Montana Gold,” the actress shares fond memories of the bakery’s owners, Rich and Sher Lahvic. “I was there for about three years, working my way up from the counter, to the kneading table, to head pastry chef,” she writes. “It remains to this day, my favorite job I ever had.”

Her father, Fang-Sheng Wu, a biology and genetics professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, often took her to work with him during the summer months. In vivid essays, the book captures her journey from her Richmond ‘burb to New York City—where she worked for 10 years before her big break: a role on the TV series Fresh Off the Boat. Look for Wu’s next appearance in the movie Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, based on the children’s book, coming in October. SimonAndSchuster.com

