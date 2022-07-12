Artsy Socks

Diego Sanchez spinoffs are a VMFA hit.

Artist Diego Sanchez finds himself an unlikely retail rock star these days. His vibrant painting, Composition #76, has been reimagined as a puzzle in the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) Shop. The puzzle has been so popular that the shop is now rolling out socks.

Sanchez’ “fun, happy work,” which is in the VMFA’s permanent collection, translates beautifully to retail items, says Dana Masters, the museum’s product development coordinator. “Diego is known in the community,” she adds. “People are excited to have a representation of his work.”

“I am honored and tickled,” says Sanchez, who teaches art at St. Catherine’s School in Richmond and has been receiving photos of the completed puzzle from friends and students.

“I really appreciate their support and especially their effort—it’s 1,000 pieces, after all.”

The sock project hit a snag when the artwork required more thread colors than the manufacturer could accommodate in one sock. But, Masters explains, they found a clever solution: “they put one half of the painting on each sock.” VMFAShop.com

This article originally appeared in the June 2022 issue.