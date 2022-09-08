Woodrow Wilson's Legacy

Treasures on display at the 28th President’s Staunton birthplace.

Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library Archives Governor Woodrow Wilson for President Local Accession Number: PC 126 Description: Portrait of Governor Wilson of New Jersey during campaign season. Photographer: Unknown Source: Unknown Size: 3x5 Medium: Print, Sepia Date: 11-08-1912

Looking for an activity that doesn’t involve a screen? Travel back in time at The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library & Museum, located in the heart of Staunton. Visitors can stroll through historic gardens, read about Wilson’s family treasures, and experience a replica of a World War I trench. Born in 1856 in Staunton, President Woodrow Wilson led the country through World War I, Prohibition, and the women’s suffrage movement. The museum includes a 1923 radio receiver and a presidential favorite—a 1919 Pierce-Arrow Limousine, which still runs to this day. WoodrowWilson.org