Vogueing in the Valley

Summer trends and smart styles at these fashion-forward boutiques.

Summer is right around the corner which means it’s time for a closet refresh. Linda Holden, owner of The Fashion Gallery in Verona, shares her fashion dos and don’ts for this season.

First up, don’t be shy to be colorful this summer. From blues and shades of pinks to daffodil and tangerine, Holden says you will see joy in people’s wardrobe. Next, say goodbye to short sun dresses. “Maxi dresses with flounce hems, puff sleeves and smocking detail are in,” she tells us. And finally, when it comes to prints this summer, go bold. “Prints have taken a less serious vibe with lots of florals and interesting graphics,” Holden says.

Holden’s family opened The Fashion Gallery in 1981 with the goal of providing locals upscale fashion with a Southern twist. Today, more than 40 years later, The Fashion Gallery is a favorite shopping destination for fashion-forward Virginians across the state. From formal dresses and shoes to a large collection of Vera Bradley bags and purses, to beautiful home decor and fine furnishings, this hot spot will keep you coming back for more.

Just a half-hour north on I-81 is Harrisonburg, where locals rave about The Yellow Button. Founder Miranda Ebersold opened this South Main Street boutique in 2009, and it quickly became a hip hive for multi-generational fashionistas. Ebersold’s vision was to offer quality made products on par with metropolitan trends, while providing shoppers the relaxed and approachable comfort of the Shenandoah Valley’s signature lifestyle. The Button’s legions of daughters, mothers, and grandmothers looking to stay classic or current would say Ebersold got it right.

“The Yellow Button is absolutely perfect,” one Yelp reviewer wrote. “I’m nearly 50, my daughter is 18, and my mom is 78, and we all love the Button!” Another reviewer from Toronto stumbled upon The Button while visiting Harrisonburg, “This store has so many different brands that feel fresh but not overly trendy. The people working there were extremely knowledgeable about how different brands fit.”

In addition to an extensive in-store shopping experience, Ebersold parlayed her considerable fashion background into the Button Box, a personal styling service for those looking for a wardrobe update or an outfit for a special occasion. TheFashionGallery.com, ShopTheYellowButton.com