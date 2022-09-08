Thriving Art Scene

Bordered by the Blue Ridge and Allegheny Mountains, the Valley is home to a thriving arts community.

Looking for creative inspiration? Nimrod Hall in Bath County hosts weeklong summer workshops in painting, crafts, and writing. Affectionately known as “art camp,” Nimrod has offered creative retreats for beginning to advanced artists for more than 30 years.

“Your food and room are provided here,” says artist Laura Loe, Nimrod’s owner, “so you can just show up and create.” The property, which includes a main house, dining hall, and series of small cottages, dates to 1783. “We’re unapologetically old-fashioned,” Loe adds.

In nearby Hot Springs, the popular Bath County Art Show—coming July 16-24—will feature 200 regional artists. And just up the road, Garth Newel Music Center combines world-class chamber music with fine dining.

Just south of Harrisonburg, you’ll find the Dayton Days Autumn Celebration, our top art event winner. Showcasing over 200 arts and crafts exhibitors, the 42nd annual celebration is on October 1. In Waynesboro, check out the Fall Foliage Art Show from October 8-9, a juried event that combines works from over 100 artists.

The town of Woodstock plays host to the third annual Shenandoah Valley ArtFest on June 25. Visitors can view and purchase original artwork while enjoying live music and games along with food trucks, local craft beer, and wines from the region.

For theater, this year’s top honor goes—once again—to Staunton's American Shakespeare Center’s Blackfriars Playhouse, the world’s only recreation of William Shakespeare’s original indoor theater. Performances here include original and contemporary adaptations of the Bard of Avon’s plays, along with contemporary works. Frommer’s calls their productions, simply, “stunning.” Also in Staunton, in second place is ShenanArts Theatre, which produces musicals and plays for audiences of all ages as well as a theatrical training program for aspiring young actors.

Over in Lexington, Lime Kiln Theater takes first place in the music venue category. Founded in 1967, it attracts a lineup of top bluegrass, country, and folk performers for audiences al fresco.