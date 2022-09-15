The Black Hen and Bar Blue

Spirited farm-to-table fare.

Tucked in amid downtown Blacksburg’s bustling bars, you’ll find The Black Hen restaurant and its charming Bar Blue. Unlike its neighbors, the place is neither large nor loud. But the contemporary American cuisine and craft cocktails at The Black Hen & Bar Blue are worth writing home about.

Most recently helmed by Chef Torrece “Chef T” Gregoire of reality cooking show Hell’s Kitchen fame, the restaurant takes pride in plating delectable dishes with locally sourced and seasonal ingredients. The offerings change frequently, creating a fresh dining adventure with each visit.

A smattering of favorites: for brunch, “Have Mercy”—sweet potato pancakes with bourbon maple syrup and hot chicken with eggs. Pair it with their selection of rich coffees—Rwandan, Sumatran, Bolivian, Brazilian. On the dinner menu, a turkey pot pie is rounded out with rabbit and pheasant. And for dessert, you might encounter s’mores crème brûlèe or fried lemon pound cake. Online reviews are consistently effusive: “The menu is as close to NYC as you can get in Blacksburg,” gushed one patron.

Bar Blue’s cocktails are well-made and well-served, with plenty to choose from. Standouts include “Ruby My Dear,” a festival of grapefruit vodka, St. Germain, and lemon, and the “French Hen,” gin-based, with lemon juice, simple syrup, St. Germain, and a twist. TheBlackHenRestaurant.com